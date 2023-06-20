Diversified Trust Co Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 29.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KMB opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

