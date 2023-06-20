Diversified Trust Co Sells 64,935 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,935 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

