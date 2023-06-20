Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RQHTF stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
