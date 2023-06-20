Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RQHTF stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

