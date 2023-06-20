Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148.03 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $148.03 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.0151543 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 385 active market(s) with $142,740,713.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

