NULS Trading Down 4.3% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. NULS has a total market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $583,360.68 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001215 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About NULS
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,693,108 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NULS
