Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $530.00 at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $445.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.44. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $422.62 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

