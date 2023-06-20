Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $530.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Humana Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $445.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $510.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.44. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $422.62 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.