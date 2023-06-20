Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $746,103.63 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $746,103.63 and approximately $9,152.70 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,894.37 or 0.99960058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00148396 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,849.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

