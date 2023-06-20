Northland Securities Boosts Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target to $7.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
