MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Up 5.9% This Week

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $71.14 million and $18,942.16 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

