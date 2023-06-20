Compound Market Capitalization Hits $217.02 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Compound has a total market cap of $217.02 million and $10.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $28.35 or 0.00105358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00031874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015578 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003690 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,656,106 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

