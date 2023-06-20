Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $2.56 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $38.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00016451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00286596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.43836927 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 701 active market(s) with $37,447,053.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.