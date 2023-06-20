Truist Financial Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $560.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

ELV stock opened at $443.21 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.76 and its 200-day moving average is $477.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

