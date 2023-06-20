Barclays (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.05) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 240.89 ($3.08).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 154.62 ($1.98) on Monday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.71. The company has a market cap of £24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.61, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

