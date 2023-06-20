Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.74 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00016266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $218.62 million and $2.74 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,633,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,953,695 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

