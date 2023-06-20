Allego (NYSE:ALLG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALLG opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Allego has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Institutional Trading of Allego

About Allego

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allego in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allego in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.