Allego (NYSE:ALLG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Allego from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.
Allego Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of ALLG opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Allego has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.
Institutional Trading of Allego
About Allego
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.