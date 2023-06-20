Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.36 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

