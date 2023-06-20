Citigroup Cuts EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target to $5.10

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVGO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.02. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. Analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076 over the last three months. 73.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in EVgo by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

