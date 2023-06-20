Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 351,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

