Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

THC stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

