Truist Financial Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $83.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Centene has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

