Parkland Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Parkland Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$36.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.27.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5967742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

