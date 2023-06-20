Parkland Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Parkland Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE:PKI opened at C$33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$36.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.27.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5967742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
See Also
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.