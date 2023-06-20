INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $67.07.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.