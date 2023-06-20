Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 40,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.