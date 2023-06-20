Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.60) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.87 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,636.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.48.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

