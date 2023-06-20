Lam Group Inc. Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.7% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

