WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

