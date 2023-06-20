WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 2.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,028. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

