WD Rutherford LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 416.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $919.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $918.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $859.32. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $581.32 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

