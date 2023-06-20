WD Rutherford LLC Has $871,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 580.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,032.92 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,218.07 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,990.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,708.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

