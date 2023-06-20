Lam Group Inc. Buys 4,690 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

