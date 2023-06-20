WD Rutherford LLC Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 376.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

SLB stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

