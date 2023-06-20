WD Rutherford LLC Sells 305 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $235.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average of $195.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

