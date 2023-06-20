CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Increased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.