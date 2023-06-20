WD Rutherford LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $403.09 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

