Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.88

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FSFL stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.04. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 99.36 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.54 ($1.61). The firm has a market cap of £617.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 104.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £111,000 ($142,034.55). Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

