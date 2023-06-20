CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st.

CalAmp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CAMP opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CalAmp

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services.

