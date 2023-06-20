Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGI opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

