Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WEA opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.