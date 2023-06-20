Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.89.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
