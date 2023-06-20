Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 288,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,172 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

