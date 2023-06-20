3i Group plc (LON:III) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 29.75 Per Share

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,974 ($25.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,843.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,625.15. The company has a market cap of £19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.94, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,042 ($13.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,036 ($26.05).

Get 3i Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

In related news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($111,836.21). Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 3i Group

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.