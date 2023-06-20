Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.85.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

