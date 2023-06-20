Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) vs. Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Head to Head Review

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Geron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Geron 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.95%. Geron has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Geron.

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.29% -23.11% Geron -30,349.19% -91.38% -55.21%

Volatility & Risk

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.37) -7.36 Geron $600,000.00 2,543.85 -$141.90 million ($0.34) -8.82

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. Geron Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

