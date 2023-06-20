Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

