ONUS Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $31.71 million and $110.94 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.85819913 USD and is down -16.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $160.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

