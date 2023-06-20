Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 4,043.36% and a negative net margin of 5,151.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth about $3,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 119,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clene by 36.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

