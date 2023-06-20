Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $462,224.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,832.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00287134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00522409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00397164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

