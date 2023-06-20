Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.10

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $43.01 million and approximately $443.95 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

