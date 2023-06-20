Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIST opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.01. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

