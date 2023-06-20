Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

MIST opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.01. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

