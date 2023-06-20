Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £146.30 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146.30 ($187.20).

On Friday, May 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 824 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($189.79).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($196.70).

PNN opened at GBX 753.50 ($9.64) on Tuesday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($9.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,076 ($13.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 869.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 29.77 ($0.38) dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

PNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.36) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.52) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.75) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.47).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

