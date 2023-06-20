aelf Market Cap Hits $159.25 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. aelf has a market capitalization of $159.25 million and $3.72 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002854 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

